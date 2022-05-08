Blues crush Crows in dominant third term to move back into top four

The win noticed Carlton end spherical eight in fourth spot on the ladder, one recreation behind Fremantle and Brisbane, and a recreation forward of Geelong, Sydney and St Kilda. Before spherical three this 12 months, once they have been undefeated, the final time the Blues completed a spherical within the high 4 was after spherical seven, 2012, once they have been 5-2. Their season petered out from there, and so they completed tenth with 11 wins. Harry McKay and Jordon Butts fly excessive. Credit:AFL Photos BUSY START The Crows had six of the primary seven inside-50s throughout the first 4 minutes of play to get two fast targets on the board early. But the Blues discovered their mojo, kicking the remaining three targets of the primary time period after which the primary two of the second quarter to string collectively 5 in a row.

Shane McAdam broke the drought within the ninth minute of the second time period, with Adelaide’s fifth inside-50 of the earlier 29 entries. Jordan Dawson and Walker kicked consecutive targets later within the second quarter to chop the margin again to 14, however they have been utterly over-run from that time on. Goals to Curnow and McKay within the last three minutes gave the Blues the rewards on the scoreboard that they deserved, and the 26-point margin higher mirrored the distinction between the 2 sides as much as that time. The Crows completed with 5 of the final seven targets of the match, when the sport was effectively and actually performed. TWO-PRONGED ATTACK When each McKay and Curnow fireplace up ahead, it goes with out saying the Blues are troublesome to beat. In spherical two, once they beat the Bulldogs, the pair had 9 targets between them. They had eight between them in spherical 5 of their win over Port Adelaide, and in opposition to North Melbourne final week they mixed for seven targets. In their two losses this season, they have been restricted to only three by the Gold Coast Suns and 4 by Fremantle.