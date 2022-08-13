Blues ‘gutted’ but will be ready for Magpies showdown: Voss
“We have one game to really hone in on, so we don’t need to talk about what the result of the outcome is – it’s effectively an elimination final, really. We know what the week holds,” Voss stated.
“It’s really exciting for us … it’s about exposure for us, playing these sorts of games. It can only be a good thing for us, how we grow and develop as a footy team.”
The Western Bulldogs, in ninth spot, must defeat Hawthorn subsequent Sunday, and increase their proportion, if they’re to oust the Blues from the highest eight in an intriguing climax to the home-and-away season. St Kilda’s hopes seem shot due to their poor proportion.
Voss stated there had been “real positives” in shifting half-back Sam Docherty and Will Setterfield right into a midfield lacking three frontline operators. He stated Adam Cerra, a late withdrawal on Saturday with an abductor subject, may return subsequent weekend however George Hewett (again) was unlikely to ramp up his coaching earlier than the finals.
The win leaves the Demons in second spot and well-placed to safe the double likelihood.
Coach Simon Goodwin stated the Demons would draw on this win, their fifteenth, and coming after a stinging loss to Collingwood, of their quest for back-to-back flags.
“To win a close game of footy, we haven’t done that all year, really. To win a real close game, and to show enormous character as a group, I think this is the type of win that this group can embody and can continue to move forward,” he stated.
“I think they are important because you can draw on those experiences as you go forward. We have needed one of these experiences, to be on the better end of. It was a great game of footy and either team could have won. But, in the end, this is the type of grit, character, that you need to show. We will grab hold of this, we learn from it.”
Angus Brayshaw, now having fun with life as a midfielder, had a game-high 38 disposals, together with a dozen clearances, whereas medium-sized ahead Jake Melksham continued to thrive at full-forward, booting 4 targets on an evening Ben Brown and Bayley Fritsch managed a mixed two targets.
The Demons head to Brisbane for a Friday-night blockbuster towards fellow top-four facet the Lions, with a house last there to be received.
“The stakes are high, we know how strong they are up there,” Goodwin stated.
