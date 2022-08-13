Blues ‘gutted’ but will be ready for Magpies showdown: Voss

Loading

“We have one game to really hone in on, so we don’t need to talk about what the result of the outcome is – it’s effectively an elimination final, really. We know what the week holds,” Voss stated.

“It’s really exciting for us … it’s about exposure for us, playing these sorts of games. It can only be a good thing for us, how we grow and develop as a footy team.”

The Western Bulldogs, in ninth spot, must defeat Hawthorn subsequent Sunday, and increase their proportion, if they’re to oust the Blues from the highest eight in an intriguing climax to the home-and-away season. St Kilda’s hopes seem shot due to their poor proportion.

Voss stated there had been “real positives” in shifting half-back Sam Docherty and Will Setterfield right into a midfield lacking three frontline operators. He stated Adam Cerra, a late withdrawal on Saturday with an abductor subject, may return subsequent weekend however George Hewett (again) was unlikely to ramp up his coaching earlier than the finals.