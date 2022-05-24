Blues hope Clarke features in Super finals

The Blues are hoping Caleb Clarke will be capable to play no less than some half within the Super Rugby Pacific finals regardless of the All Blacks winger being sidelined for as much as a month by a hamstring harm.

One of probably the most potent attacking weapons within the sport, Clarke pulled up injured in the course of the 21-19 win over the Brumbies in Canberra final weekend that assured the Blues high spot within the standings on the finish of the common season.

Clarke will certainly miss this week’s journey to Sydney to face the resurgent NSW Waratahs however assistant coach Daniel Halangahu stated there was some hope that he may be out there for the semi-finals or last.

“He’s not available this week. Beyond that, with the size of his legs, maybe they heal faster than others,” he informed the NZ Herald on Tuesday.

“It is bad timing, especially the way he is playing and the way he started that match. He’s an important part of what we’re doing. We feel for him. Injuries are a horrible part of the game.

“How he pulls up by the tip of this week will probably be necessary to see if it is as unhealthy as some hamstrings are.”

That optimism would have been music to the ears of the All Blacks selectors, who will be banking on Clarke to be a big factor when Ireland visit New Zealand for three Tests in July.

Despite having locked up home advantage throughout the finals and earning the opportunity to rest some players, the Blues will be crossing the Tasman determined to extend their winning streak to 13 matches.

“We’re going to Sydney and we will win. That’s been the strongest message round right here in the present day,” added Halangahu, a former Waratahs five-eighth.