Blues hope Pittonet escaped serious knee damage in loss to Dockers

“We had periods through each quarter we were able to get the game at least a little bit in our favour. Our ability to be able to capitalise on that, and take our opportunities, but also when the moment requires, to be able to defend long enough for us to keep the scoreboard in a real arm wrestle was difficult for us to achieve today.

“We certainly weren’t able to keep it in our front half long enough to build any pressure.”

Voss lauded the efficiency of captain Patrick Cripps, who returned from a hamstring pressure to kick three targets. But stated his midfield as a collective “lowered our colours” on Saturday night time.

“There was a collective group that went out there, and we weren’t able to get the job done today. That’s the way that I look at it,” he stated.

The Blues sit at 4-2, and meet North Melbourne subsequent Saturday. Voss stated each Kennedy and Silvagni had been prone to return.