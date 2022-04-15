BMW CEO Warns Against Electric-Only Strategy

BMW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse stated corporations should be cautious to not change into too depending on a choose few international locations by focusing solely on electrical automobiles, including that there was nonetheless a marketplace for combustion engine automobiles.

“When you look at the technology coming out, the EV push, we must be careful because at the same time, you increase dependency on very few countries,” Zipse stated at a roundtable in New York, highlighting that the provide of uncooked supplies for batteries was managed principally by China.

“If someone cannot buy an EV for some reason but needs a car, would you rather propose he continues to drive his old car forever? If you are not selling combustion engines anymore, someone else will,” stated Zipse.

He has lengthy advocated towards all-out bans on combustion engine automobile gross sales within the face of rising strain from regulators on the auto business to curb its carbon emissions and environmental influence.

Offering extra fuel-efficient combustion engine automobiles was key each from a revenue perspective and an environmental perspective, Zipse argued, pointing to gaps in charging infrastructure and the excessive value of electrical automobiles.

Companies additionally wanted to plan for power costs and uncooked supplies to stay excessive by being extra environment friendly of their manufacturing and stepping up recycling efforts to maintain prices down, he stated.

“We have a peak now, they might not stay at the peak, but they will not go back to former prices,” he stated. “How much energy you need and use, and circularity, is important – for environmental reasons but even more for economic reasons.”

