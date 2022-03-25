BMW India to hike prices across entire range from April 1

BMW has stated the worth enhance is adjustment necessitated to adjustments materials and logistics value, aside from the impression from geo-political scenario and trade charges.

BMW India on Friday introduced it’ll hike costs of all of its fashions obtainable within the nation at current, efficient April 1. The enhance in costs of BMW fashions could be as much as 3.5%.

BMW has stated the worth enhance is adjustment necessitated to adjustments materials and logistics value, aside from the impression from geo-political scenario and trade charges.

BMW at the moment gives a variety of locally-made fashions like 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman. The Germans additionally just lately introduced within the iX electrical SUV through the import route.

