BMW introduces $300,000 paint job option

An unique possibility for certainly one of BMW’s most costly autos transforms the posh machine right into a rolling paintings.

BMW has unveiled one of the lavish choices obtainable on a brand new automobile right now – bodywork painted by an artist whose works promote for hundreds of thousands of {dollars}.

Jeff Koons, an American artist well-known for work together with monumental stainless steel sculptures of balloon animals, has linked with BMW to create a second “art car” for the posh model.

Koons’ first BMW gained the eye of automobile lovers world wide in 2010, when the model went racing at Le Mans with a BMW M3 painted in an explosive livery.

That automobile is a part of BMW’s museum assortment.

But BMW’s follow-up act is offered to prospects at an eye-watering value.

Based on the newest BMW M850i Gran Coupe, a V8-powered luxurious sedan that sells for about $194,000 drive-away in Australia, “THE 8 X JEFF KOONS” has a daring look that gained’t be mistaken for normal fashions.

Adorned in daring shapes and shiny colors chosen by the artist, Koons says the M850i has is “sporty and flashy as well as minimalist and conceptual”.

“On the car, the lines are getting bigger on their journey from the hood towards the trunk, creating a sense of forward movement just as the “POP!” and the vapour thrust design components do,” he says.

“The blue colour resembles the vastness of space and I like the idea of the car being a global car.”

The design is fastidiously utilized over the course of greater than 200 hours of portray, sanding and masking by commerce consultants.

Which is why the 99 examples offered to the general public aren’t low cost.

BMW Australia has not listed an area value for the machine, which will likely be offered for US$350,995 ($485,500) within the United States.

BMW sells the usual M850i Gran Coupe within the US for US$101,400 drive-away ($140,000), which places the Koons therapy at a premium of greater than $300,000.

While that’s quite a lot of money, artwork collectors may see it pretty much as good worth, as Koons’ work sells for a premium.

A “balloon dog” made by Koons broke the record price for a single work produced by a residing artist, attracting US$58.4 million at public sale in 2013.