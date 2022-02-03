BMW K 1600 Range India Launch Teased

BMW Motorrad India has teased the launch of the Okay 1600 vary on social media

BMW Motorrad India has teased the disclosing of its luxurious touring bike vary with the BMW Okay 1600 GT and the BMW Okay 1600 GTL. Late final yr, BMW Motorrad up to date the 2022 Okay 1600 vary with an up to date engine and electronics, new options and color choices, and now appears like the luxurious touring fashions can be launched in India as effectively. Globally, BMW Motorrad presents 4 fashions within the BMW Okay 1600 line-up. For India, solely two of those fashions, the Okay 1600 GT and Okay 1600 GTL are anticipated to be launched.

Both bikes are powered by a 1,649 cc inline six-cylinder engine which makes 158 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 179 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm.

The inline six-cylinder 1,649 cc engine makes 158 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 179 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The up to date engine now will get usable energy as little as 1,000 rpm, and two knock sensors on the again of the cylinder financial institution preserve the motor easy, even with decrease octane gasoline. Two new lambda sensors, along with the six exhaust manifold sensors monitor the efficiency of the combustion chambers.

The BMW Okay 1600 GTL has a regular prime field along with the hard-case panniers, and is designed for higher pillion consolation.

Electronic traction management is now customary and a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) ensures the system is working accurately. In Dynamic experience mode, the system permits a bit little bit of rear wheel spin, in comparison with Rain and Road modes. The bikes additionally include BMW’s newest model semi-active suspension, which include two settings, Dynamic and Road. Cornering conscious adaptive LED headlights are customary, and the bikes get a ten.25-inch TFT instrument console, which has a break up display with navigation and connectivity contains each helmet and smartphone choices.

The BMW Okay 1600 GTL presents a regular prime field and is designed for extra pillion consolation. The Okay 1600 GTL additionally comes with an non-obligatory Comfort package deal, which features a quickshifter, auxiliary LED headlight, engine safety bar, keyless experience, central locking system and anti-theft alarm. Internationally, BMW presents a regular model of the GTL together with two non-obligatory styling decisions. Prices are anticipated to be upwards of ₹ 30 lakh for the fashions.

