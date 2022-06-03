BMW Motorrad India All Set To Launch The G 310 RR IN July 2022

BMW Motorrad India has formally teased the G 310 RR, a supersport bike based mostly on the TVS Apache RR 310, which will likely be launched on July 15, 2022. The teaser picture that was shared on social media reveals a taillight that’s taken straight off the Apache RR 310. The BMW model of the Apache RR 310 was stated to be within the works for some time and now BMW simply confirmed the identical! It can be a superb time to remind you that TVS Motor Company manufactures the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 G at its plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and we consider the ‘G 310 RR’, whether it is referred to as that, will likely be manufactured there itself.





The 313 cc engine on the Apache RR 310 continues to make 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike additionally will get options reminiscent of Bluetooth connectivity, ride-by-wire and 4 driving modes – Urban, Track, Sport and Rain.

The teaser picture additionally confirms that components like taillight, mirror, windscreen and so forth. are the identical as on the TVS Apache RR 310. But understanding BMW, there are more likely to be design adjustments that differentiate the G 310 RR from the RR 310. What is unknown at this level is whether or not BMW will provide customisation packages like TVS gives on the RR 310 BTO or not and different options like adjustable suspension et al.

Expect BMW to supply all bells and whistles on the BMW G 310 RR, from the TVS Apache RR 310

We anticipate BMW to fit the G 310 RR above the G 310 GS and the G 310 R, with very same engine in the identical state of tune on provide. We anticipate BMW to launch one variant, which will likely be absolutely loaded.

0 Comments

Once it launches, the BMW G 310 RR will go up in opposition to the TVS Apache RR 310 and the KTM RC 390. But the larger query right here is, when and if we get to see a unadorned/journey 310 from TVS, based mostly on the G 310 R or the G 310 GS. Now that, can be attention-grabbing!

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.