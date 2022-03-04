BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant

BMW began its Chennai operations in 2007 and at current, manufactures 13 fashions on the facility right here.

A swanky BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition turned the 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ unit to roll out from the corporate’s manufacturing facility in Chennai not too long ago. Operations on the BMW Group Plant Chennai began operations on 29 March 2007 and the corporate is celebrating the power’s fifteenth anniversary this 12 months.

Over the years, the BMW has turned to locally-manufacturing numerous its well-liked fashions within the nation.

At current, BMW manufactures 13 fashions at its Chennai facility and the listing contains BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1 to X7, amongst others. Additionally, the corporate particularly highlights that the plant runs on 100% inexperienced electrical energy.

Home to round 650 staff, the BMW facility ensures well timed supply of merchandise whereas additionally making the luxurious automobiles extra inexpensive than if these needed to be imported. “This accomplishment (one lakh locally-made models) is a results of the workforce’s arduous work, effectivity and consistency which ensures that each BMW or MINI automotive regionally produced right here in Chennai is of the identical worldwide high quality requirements as every other BMW plant internationally,” says Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai. “Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes along with state-of-the-art technology and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success. At the same time, increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and a robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem.”

Luxury automotive makers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, amongst others, have more and more turned to native manufacturing to make their respective merchandise extra enticing from a worth level to potential clients.

