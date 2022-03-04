BMW Rolls Out 1,00,000th Made-In-India Car From Its Chennai Plant

BMW Group India has rolled out its 1,00,000th regionally produced car from its manufacturing plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The milestone automotive, a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition, is without doubt one of the 13 fashions that BMW assembles in India. Apart from the 7 Series, different fashions which are regionally produced right here embrace – the two Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M340i, 5 Series, and the 6 Series Gran Turismo. Among the SUVs, we have now the BMW X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and the MINI Countryman.

The milestone automotive, a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition, is without doubt one of the 13 fashions that BMW assembles in India

Commenting on the brand new milestone, Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai mentioned, “This accomplishment is a result of the team’s hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world.” He additional added, “Increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and a robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW Group Plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows.”

The most up-to-date addition to BMW India’s line-up of regionally produced vehicles was the 2022 X3 SUV. While the petrol mannequin was launched first in January 2022, the diesel trim adopted swimsuit in February. Currently, the entire variety of workers on the BMW Group India is over 650 individuals.

