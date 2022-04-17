BMW’s CEO Expects Chip Shortage To Last Into 2023

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse speaks throughout a go to of the German Minister Robert Habeck

A scarcity of semiconductors is prone to stay an issue for the auto trade into 2023, German carmaker BMW’s Chief Executive Oliver Zipse mentioned in an interview with newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung (NZZ) printed on Monday.

“We are still in the height of the chip shortage,” Zipse was quoted as saying. “I expect us to start seeing improvements at the latest next year, but we will still have to deal with a fundamental shortage in 2023.”

BMW mentioned throughout its annual press briefing in mid-March that it anticipated the chip scarcity to final all through 2022.

Zipse’s feedback echoed comparable statements by Volkswagen’s CFO Arno Antlitz on Saturday who mentioned he anticipated that provide of chips wouldn’t have the ability to meet demand till 2024.

