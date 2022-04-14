Boat capsizes in Nigeria, kills 29

At least 29 individuals died when a ship capsized in Nigeria’s Sokoto

state within the northwest of the nation, residents and the state

governor stated on Wednesday, Trend experiences citing Reuters.

The boat was carrying 35 individuals, principally girls, throughout a dam in

Shagari native authorities space when it sank. Divers managed to

rescue six individuals, governor Aminu Tambuwal stated.

Burials had been carried out for the useless within the largely Muslim

state.