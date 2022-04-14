Europe
Boat capsizes in Nigeria, kills 29
At least 29 individuals died when a ship capsized in Nigeria’s Sokoto
state within the northwest of the nation, residents and the state
governor stated on Wednesday, Trend experiences citing Reuters.
The boat was carrying 35 individuals, principally girls, throughout a dam in
Shagari native authorities space when it sank. Divers managed to
rescue six individuals, governor Aminu Tambuwal stated.
Burials had been carried out for the useless within the largely Muslim
state.