Boat hits a pole in Florida Keys and ejects 7 people into the water, killing one of them

A Texas man died within the Florida Keys after the boat he as on hit a concrete energy line pole, fish and wildlife police say.

After the boat, a 22-foot Hydra-Sport heart console, crashed into the pole on Sunday, the motive force, Martin Mohr, 60, of Islamorada, and his six passengers went into the water, in keeping with a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the company investigating the accident.

The boat continued to spin in circles, as close by boaters frantically pulled the individuals floating within the water out of its path.

A pilotless boat spins uncontrolled within the shallow Florida Bay water off Indian Key Fill within the Florida Keys Sunday, May 22, 2022. One individual was killed after that boat hit an influence line pole, ejecting the motive force and 6 passengers into the water.

One of the passengers, Jeffrey Jones, 48, died within the water, in keeping with the FWC report. It’s not clear if he was hit by the boat whereas he was within the water or died from accidents within the crash.

The others, together with Mohr, have been injured. The extent of their accidents weren’t recognized Tuesday.

Fish and Wildlife spokesman Officer Jason Rafter mentioned the incident is below investigation, however he added alcohol was not an element.

The crash occurred round 4:45 p.m. a couple of yards off Indian Key Fill in Florida Bay at mile marker 78.5, the place concrete Florida Keys Electric Cooperative energy line poles dot the shallows off the shoreline.

Nancy Stellway was in a automobile heading north house to West Palm Beach when she observed the out-of-control vessel proper after she crossed Indian Key Bridge.

“I said, ‘Oh, that boat is doing doughnuts.’ We didn’t see anybody on the boat, and as soon as we noticed that, we pulled over and called 911,” Stellway mentioned.

Stellway mentioned she noticed individuals on 4 boats spring into motion, pulling individuals from the water. One individual from one of many different boats was in a position to leap on to the pilotless vessel and shut off the ignition.

