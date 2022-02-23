“Boatman Sinking Boat”: Jharkhand Congress Minister Slams Own Government

Health Minister Banna Gupta has taken a swipe at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Madhuban (Jharkhand):

Jharkhand Health Minister and Congress chief Banna Gupta on Tuesday alleged that the Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren desires to weaken the Congress and seize its voter base.

Speaking on the final day of the Congress’ three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Madhuban, the Health Minister recalled a Hindi music to convey the place of the get together within the state the place JMM and Congress are a part of the ruling coalition.

“We are running a coalition government and our position is like in song ‘Jab manjhi hi naav dubaaye, usse kaun bachaye’ (if the boatman himself sinks the boat, then who will save it), if the Chief Minister only wants our party (Congress) to go towards its end and take our support base, then there is no purpose of the (coalition) government. If our party survives, then only we can,” he mentioned.

He additional urged the Congress leaders to stay to the get together’s ideology and ideas.

“I also feel good that I am roaming around as a minister. Who will not like it? But how we became ministers and in a city like Jamshedpur we are getting one lakh votes. Thus, it is important for us to ensure that our ideology and principles should not weaken,” the minister mentioned.

Congress sources mentioned that other than Banna Gupta, many different leaders additionally expressed their unhappiness over the working of the coalition.