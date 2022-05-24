boAt’s Aman Gupta from Shark Tank India and his special connection to Hauz Khas Social is going viral

If you could have watched Shark Tank India that aired in 2021, then likelihood is slim to none that you simply didn’t discover Aman Gupta, one of many sharks or judges on the present. One of his catchphrases, “Hum bhi bana lenge” continues to be sensational on social media. And it has now discovered its place within the wall artwork that decorates the restaurant named Hauz Khas Social in Delhi, India.

Aman Gupta and his pal Sameer Mehta co-founded boAt, an audio and electronics model, within the yr 2015. They used the co-working space at Hauz Khas Social to work and brainstorm collectively as a result of they could not afford bigger places of work. That’s what Aman Gupta shared in a current Instagram publish. He wrote an in depth caption that claims that the restaurant now serves dishes devoted to him and the success of his start-up.

“(…) When we started our journey, I would have never imagined to see a graffiti and dishes (boAt-e-Chaap and boAt-e-Kebab) being dedicated to us. I felt overwhelmed, humbled, happy and shy all at the same time. A huge shoutout to Riyaaz and his entire team for honouring boAt with this. Hauz Khas was, is and will always be pivotal to our growth and I feel super nostalgic coming back to where the sail began,” he wrote.

Take a take a look at this viral publish by Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta proper right here:

This set of images had been shared on Instagram just a bit greater than six hours in the past and have acquired over 84,500 likes on it already. The publish has additionally prompted many to share some appreciative feedback together with that of Shark Tank India co-judge Anupam Mittal. He commented, “That’s pretty cool man.”

Masaba Gupta took to the feedback part in an effort to write, “Killing it Aman.” Another particular person wittily posted, “From Social (Hauz Khas) to making a mark on Social (media), boAt has sailed a long way indeed!”

What are your ideas on Hauz Khas Social’s means of paying a tribute to Aman Gupta and his journey?