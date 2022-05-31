Bob Cousy thrilled to see Celtics in NBA Finals

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals and are the primary staff to win the Bob Cousy Trophy, which might be given to the Eastern Conference Champion yearly. Cousy performed 13 seasons with the Celtics, serving to the staff win six NBA titles.

Cousy advised WBZ-TV he stayed up late Sunday evening to look at the Celtics beat the Miami Heat, saying the win was additional particular for him. “Not only did I want the Celtics to win desperately, but I wanted the Celtics to be the first Bob Cousy Award winner in the Eastern Conference,” Cousy stated. “That was meaningful.”

The 93-year-old Cousy, who nonetheless solutions about 25 fan letters a day, says the NBA introduced the Eastern Conference trophy in his title a couple of weeks in the past.

“I’ve been so fortunate in my life anyway, but this is a special moment at my age,” Cousy stated.

Of all his accomplishments, Cousy stated the 2 he is most pleased with are the Celtics stance on social justice and taking part in a key position within the staff’s dynasty.

“The Celtics went on to have the first Black starting five. The first Black coach,” Cousy stated. “Thanks to a guy named [Bill] Russell, we won 11 championships in 13 years.”

Cousy stated the Celtics should be at their finest to beat the Golden State Warriors within the NBA Finals. Bringing one other banner to Boston would imply lots to Cousy at this stage in his life.

“Here I am pleading to see 18 go up,” Cousy stated. “Just as the trophy was a meaningful moment for me, seeing 18 go up would be very special.”