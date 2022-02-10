Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says

The actor and comic was discovered unresponsive in his resort room Jan. 9.

Bob Saget, who was discovered unresponsive in a resort room final month, died from head trauma, his household mentioned in an announcement Wednesday.

The comic and actor, who was most well-known for his position as Danny Tanner within the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead in his room on the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, authorities mentioned.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” his household mentioned in an announcement obtained by ABC News. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

A police report revealed that Saget, 65, was discovered “unresponsive and not breathing” throughout a wellness examine carried out after he failed to take a look at of his resort room and his household was unable to achieve him.

Saget was found “in a supine [face upward] position on his bed. His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen,” in keeping with the report. He was already “cold to the touch, yellow and clammy.”

The chief health worker for Orange and Osceola counties had mentioned a preliminary post-mortem confirmed “no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

HIs household mentioned they wished Saget’s followers to listen to the “final conclusions” from the authorities’ investigation “directly from us.”

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” his household mentioned.

His spouse, Kelly Rizzo, told “Good Morning America” last month that he “wanted to spread love and laughter.”

“He was just so wonderful and I was just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it and bring him any bit of happiness that I could because he deserved it so much,” mentioned Rizzo, who had been married to Saget since 2018.

The evening earlier than he died, Saget did a present on the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rizzo mentioned that in her final dialog along with her husband, whereas on his manner again to the resort following the present, he “was telling me what a wonderful show he had and how it was so amazing.”

In the wake of his passing, Saget’s buddies have helped elevate consciousness for a trigger that was very particular to him — the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget’s sister Gay died from the autoimmune illness on the age of 47 in 1994.

Saget’s “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure shared a sweatshirt that reads “Love Like Jesus Hug Like Bob Saget” in help of the inspiration. His shut buddy, singer John Mayer, additionally helped design a hoodie benefitting the inspiration.

The Scleroderma Research Foundation is matching donations as much as $1.5 million in honor of Saget.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” his household mentioned Wednesday.

Saget is survived by Rizzo and his three daughters from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.

Jason Nathanson reviews for ABC Audio:

ABC News’ Cleo Andreadis contributed to this report.