‘Bob the Builder’ Gerry Ryan moves into the Yarra Valley

Rich lister Gerry Ryan is shifting his focus from the regional city of Nagambie to growing a vineyard and resort complicated within the Yarra Valley.

Ryan, who made his fortune manufacturing Jayco caravans in Dandenong, is increasing his hospitality empire with the launch on Friday of Hubert Estate on the historic St Hubert vineyard.

Gerry Ryan (centre) with son Andy Ryan (proper) and Tim Ford of Treasury Wine Estates. Credit:Justin McManus

It is a $70 million conversion of what was as soon as a tin-shed tasting room right into a cellar door, wine retailer, restaurant, occasions house and Indigenous artwork gallery. Construction will start later this 12 months on an 80-room resort and wellness centre.

“They call me Bob the Builder,” Ryan mentioned. “I like to build things and develop them. We’ve always looked around to have quality properties that can offer something different.”