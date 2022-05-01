‘Bob the Builder’ Gerry Ryan moves into the Yarra Valley
Rich lister Gerry Ryan is shifting his focus from the regional city of Nagambie to growing a vineyard and lodge complicated within the Yarra Valley.
Ryan, who made his fortune manufacturing Jayco caravans in Dandenong, is increasing his hospitality empire with the launch on Friday of Hubert Estate on the historic St Hubert vineyard.
It is a $70 million conversion of what was as soon as a tin-shed tasting room right into a cellar door, wine retailer, restaurant, occasions area and Indigenous artwork gallery. Construction will start later this yr on an 80-room lodge and wellness centre.
“They call me Bob the Builder,” Ryan stated. “I like to build things and develop them. We’ve always looked around to have quality properties that can offer something different.”
Ryan’s affect on Nagambie, the place he purchased and developed the Nagambie Lakes Leisure Park and Mitchelton Winery, has been so immense locals have dubbed it “Gerry Town”.
He stated he had no plans to maneuver to the Yarra Valley from his Nagambie property Limerick Lane, and Hubert Estate was purely a enterprise deal.
Ryan stepped again from day-to-day operations at Jayco when he turned 65 in 2015. The enterprise has boomed through the coronavirus pandemic and it now employs 1500 individuals.
His hospitality pursuits, headed by his son, Andy, embody the Prince Hotel in St Kilda, Mitchelton Winery and now Hubert Estate. He additionally owns the manufacturing firm Global Creatures, which is behind Moulin Rouge the musical. The present is taking part in in Melbourne, New York, London and Chicago, and can open in Germany, South Korea and Japan later this yr.
Ryan stated high-end hospitality and theatre was not an excessive amount of of a change from the caravan vacation enterprise the place he made his cash.