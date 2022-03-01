Bobby Deol’s reaction to memes about him is simply hilarious. Watch video

If you might be conversant in social media and the memes that hold circulating on it, then it could not come as a shock to you that Bobby Deol is commonly within the highlight. The Internet, particularly Twitter, retains calling actor Bobby Deol as Lord Bobby and different such names that he takes in his stride and laughs off. This time, with the discharge of his film Love Hostel, he has responded to the viral Bobby Deol memes in a Twitter video he posted.

The video opens to indicate him standing as some memes of his flash on the display screen, to which he reacts with grace and humour. One meme reveals him utilizing airpods within the Nineties and he says that he had all the time been forward of his time. Another body reveals him taking what appears like an RT-PCR take a look at of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan within the film Aur Pyar Hogaya. To this he says, “Sorry Aishwarya, but Bobby got a little ‘Swabby.’ Get it? Swab test, Bobby-Swabby.”

He even mentioned that his father Dharmendra mentioned that an actual man is who conjures up others. This was in reference to the truth that many individuals mentioned that The Weeknd obtained impressed by him right here. These trending Bobby Deol memes have usually made it to the headlines with the swab test meme being fairly the hit ever for the reason that pandemic has been round.

Look on the Twitter video the place Bobby Deol reacts to the memes about himself proper right here:

Love Hostel additionally stars actors Sania Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. It has been airing on ZEE5 since February 25.

This response video, nonetheless, was posted on Bobby Deol’s Twitter deal with on March 1. It has acquired greater than 250 likes and several other feedback like, “Lovely… Shandaar…You just keep moving forward.” Another particular person posted, “Awesome.” It was adopted by hearth emojis.

