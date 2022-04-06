Bobby Rydell, a 60s teen idol and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ star, dies

toggle caption AP

Bobby Rydell, a pompadoured heartthrob of early rock ‘n roll who was a star of radio, tv and the film musical “Bye Bye Birdie,” died Tuesday.

Rydell died of issues from pneumonia at a hospital in a suburb of his hometown of Philadelphia, based on a press release posted by his advertising and occasion coordinator Maria Novey.

Rydell, who credited a 2012 kidney and liver transplant with extending his life, was 79.

Along with James Darren, Fabian and Frankie Avalon, Rydell was amongst a wave of healthful teen idols who emerged after Elvis Presley and earlier than the rise of the Beatles.

Between 1959 and 1964, he had practically three dozen Top 40 singles together with “Wild One,” “Volare,” “Wildwood Days,” “The Cha-Cha-Cha” and “Forget Him,” a tune of comfort for a bereft woman that helped encourage the Beatles’ traditional “She Loves You.”

He had recurring roles on “The Red Skelton Show” and different tv packages, and 1963’s “Bye Bye Birdie” was rewritten to offer Rydell a serious half because the boyfriend of Ann-Margret. He did not need to transfer to Hollywood, nonetheless, and “Birdie” grew to become his solely important film position — although the highschool within the hit ’70s musical “Grease” was named for him.

Philadelphia native shunned lure of Hollywood

Rydell by no means strayed removed from his Philadelphia roots, residing within the space for many of his life. The block of eleventh Street the place he grew up was christened Bobby Rydell Boulevard by his hometown in 1995.

“I never thought of myself as a celebrity,” he advised The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2003. “I was just a guy who went out there and worked.”

He was born Robert Ridarelli in a South Philadelphia neighborhood that will additionally produce teen idols Darren, Fabian and Avalon. They knew one another as youngsters — Rydell performed drums with Avalon on trumpet in a gaggle referred to as Rocco and the Saints.

Before he graced the covers of juvenile magazines and film screens, Rydell made his bones as a teen in Philadelphia golf equipment.

He made his efficiency debut as a 7-year-old drummer, not a singer. His first drum package was a present from his father, Al Ridarelli, who impressed his son’s alternative of instrument by taking him to see Gene Krupa carry out.

At age 9, he debuted on an newbie tv present and have become its common drummer for 3 years.

Rydell acquired his massive break in 1959 on “American Bandstand,” which initially was broadcast from Philadelphia. His first hit, “Kissing Time,” shortly adopted, and the thin 17-year-old with a pompadour haircut rocketed to stardom. Rydell and his fellow Philadelphia performers had been best for “Bandstand” host Dick Clark, who sought to make rock n’ roll palatable to younger and outdated. He additionally made dwell appearances nationwide on a tour organized by Clark.

Giving solution to the British Invasion

Changing musical tastes ushered in by the Beatles and the remainder of the British Invasion defused the hit-making careers of Rydell and his compatriots, and he continued performing and recording music with restricted success within the late Sixties and Nineteen Seventies. But in 1985, he joined his outdated mates Avalon and Fabian for what they thought can be a couple of appearances. They dubbed themselves “The Golden Boys of Bandstand,” and the exhibits had been so profitable that the trio ended up touring for 3 years and performing 300 exhibits nationwide.

“We weren’t out to prove anything. We just said to ourselves, ‘Here are three Italian kids from South Philadelphia, born and raised within two blocks of each other. Let’s go out there and have fun,'” Rydell advised The Atlantic City Weekly in 2006. “That hasn’t changed. I think people see that attitude coming from the stage. It’s a fun show to watch — that’s what’s made it so successful. We have a great time doing it.”

Rydell’s childhood sweetheart and first spouse, Camille, died in 2003.

He is survived by his second spouse, Linda Hoffman, whom he married in 2009, together with son Robert Ridarelli, daughter Jennifer Dulin, and 5 grandchildren.