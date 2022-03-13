Bobhouses Must Be Removed From New Hampshire Ice By April 1

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says all bobhouses, or ice shanties, should be faraway from the ice no later than the top of the day on April 1.

“The law is designed to ensure that bobhouses and their contents do not fall through the ice and become a hazard to boaters, or get left behind on shore,” Lt. Robert Mancini of the division’s Law Enforcement Division mentioned in an announcement.

Failure to take away a bobhouse from public waters, public property or non-public property by the deadline, or burning a bobhouse on the ice, can lead to fines and a one-year lack of the proprietor’s fishing license, the division mentioned.

