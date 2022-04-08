Bobi Wine calls on world leaders to cut ties with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni | News24

Ugandan opposition chief Bobi Wine has referred to as on the worldwide neighborhood to stroll the speak on Museveni’s 2021 “electoral fraud”.

Wine says leaders who tolerate dictators and deal with them as respectable companions are complicit of their crimes.

He additionally referred to as on focused sanctions for Museveni and his enablers chargeable for human rights violations.

More than 85% of Ugandans have seen no different president of their lifetime, as a result of President Yoweri Museveni has at all times modified the structure to remain in energy, opposition chief Bobi Wine stated on the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy this week.

The 40-year-old Wine, whose actual title is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is essentially the most distinguished opposition chief in Uganda.

“Museveni rules Uganda with an iron hand, he deploys the military against citizens and even students. Those who oppose him are either imprisoned, tortured or killed,” he stated.

A musician turned politician, Wine leads the National Unity Platform (NUP) political get together below which he controversially misplaced the presidential polls final yr.

Uganda’s electoral fee stated Museveni received 58.64% of the vote to Wine’s 34.83%.

Wine remembered the day after casting his vote on 14 January as some of the painful of his life.

“On election day, after casting my ballot, I went home, only to find hundreds of soldiers surrounding my house, and I also learned that the same was happening at our party offices all across the country.

“International authorities challenged the outcomes as fraudulent, not free, and never honest, however I remained below home arrest for the subsequent 11 days,” he said.

Since the polls were declared not free and fair by the international community of observers, in his address, Wine called for action to be taken as words alone could not change things.

“The worldwide neighborhood already recognised that the 2021 election in Uganda was neither free nor honest. It is essential that these phrases be adopted with actions,” he said.

He also said that world leaders who give an ear to dictators were enablers of the oppression faced by Africans back home.

“Leaders who tolerate dictators and deal with them as respectable companions are complicit of their crimes. Please don’t be companions in crime,” he said, adding that they should “stand on the suitable aspect of historical past”.

In his closing remarks, he pleaded for world leaders to chop funding and cooperation with Museveni’s authorities. He additionally referred to as for direct sanctions in opposition to Museveni, his key allies in authorities and navy, including and that they need to be tried below worldwide regulation for human rights abuses.

