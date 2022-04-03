Bodies in Bucha ‘raise serious questions about possible war crimes’: UN

The United Nations mentioned Sunday that the invention of mass graves in Bucha, close to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, raised severe questions on attainable conflict crimes, and pressured the significance of preserving proof.

“What is known to date clearly raises serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes and grave violations of international humanitarian law,” the UN rights workplace mentioned.

Ukrainian officers mentioned Saturday that just about 300 our bodies had been buried in mass graves. AFP noticed at the very least 20 our bodies, all in civilian clothes, strewn throughout a single avenue.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UN rights workplace mentioned its employees on the bottom had not but been in a position to confirm the numbers or particulars reported by Ukrainian officers.

However, it mentioned, “we are highly concerned by the available photo and video footage, including footage of bodies with their hands tied behind their backs.”

“At the same time, we cannot rule out that among the 300 or so bodies that town authorities reportedly collected on the streets and buried in recent days, there are bodies Ukrainian or Russian soldiers who were killed during hostilities,” the rights workplace mentioned.

“Civilians who died of natural causes, heart attacks or other health conditions triggered by stress and the lack of access to medication and medical help over the last month, could also be among those found dead on the streets of the town.”

But given the chance that conflict crimes had been dedicated, it mentioned it was vital “to exhume and identify all bodies.”

This was important “so that relatives can be informed, and that the exact cause of death be established to help ensure accountability and justice,” it mentioned.

“It is also important to take all measures to ensure the preservation of evidence.”

Read extra:

Russia denies killing civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha

US, NATO express shock over civilian killings in Ukraine

Russia must pay for ‘war crimes’ in Bucha, Germany says