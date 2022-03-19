Bodies of 17 migrants found off Tunisia coast

The our bodies of 17 migrants who had been trying to succeed in Europe have been discovered off Tunisia’s northeast coast, the civil protection mentioned on Saturday.

The our bodies washed up off Cape Bon, a peninsula on the strait of Sicily, between Friday and Saturday, spokesman Moez Triaa informed AFP.

“The majority were from sub-Saharan Africa but there were also Syrians,” Triaa mentioned, with out offering particulars on the place they’d set off from or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the apps.

Tunisia and neighboring Libya are key departure factors for migrants in search of to succeed in European shores.

In late February, 9 migrants from numerous African nations drowned after their boat capsized off the Tunisian coast whereas they had been making an attempt to succeed in Europe.

Earlier this month, the our bodies of 4 African migrants had been present in japanese Tunisia, with authorities saying they’d in all probability died of chilly or starvation after crossing the Algerian border.

The United Nations’ refugee company UNHCR has mentioned that round 1,300 migrants drowned or went lacking in 2021 on the Central Mediterranean route, making it the world’s deadliest migration pathway.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that greater than 18,000 migrants have died or disappeared whereas trying to make the journey since 2014.

Read extra:

Russians asylum seekers blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted as war rages

At least 44 migrants drown as boat capsizes off Morocco coast: Aid agency

Violence, racism accounts at EU-Belarus border ‘deeply concerning:’ Refugee agencies