Bodies of 5 men with ‘hands tied’ found in a basement in Bucha: Ukraine’s prosecutor

The our bodies of 5 males tortured and killed by Russian troops had been discovered within the basement of a kids’s well being facility, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s workplace stated on Monday.

“In the basement of one of the children’s sanatoriums, police found the bodies of five men with their hands tied,” a press release on Telegram stated.

The “unarmed civilians” had been “beaten” earlier than being “killed” by “soldiers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” it stated.

Photos displaying the our bodies accompanied the assertion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An investigation into the circumstances of their deaths has been opened, prosecutor Iryna Venediktova’s workplace added.

The West on Monday referred to as for an investigation into “war crimes” blamed on Russian troops within the Kyiv area, which Moscow denies, however Ukraine calls “genocide”.

Dozens of corpses in civilian garments had been found on the weekend in Bucha, on the northwestern gates of the Ukrainian capital, within the streets or in mass graves, following the Russian withdrawal.

Read extra:

Zelenskyy on Bucha civilian killings: Russians treat Ukrainians ‘worse than animals’

Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

Zelenskyy blames Russian leadership for ‘killings, torture’ in Bucha