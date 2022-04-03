Bodies of ‘executed people’ strewn across street in Bucha as Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes

The fingers of 1 man are tied behind his again with a bit of white material. Another man lies alone, snarled in a bicycle by a grassy financial institution. A 3rd man lies in the course of the street, close to the charred stays of a burned-out automobile.

The city of Bucha has endured 5 weeks of near-constant firefights. Now officers and rights teams are blaming the civilian deaths on the departed Russian forces.

“Corpses of executed people still line the Yabluska street in Bucha. Their hands are tied behind their backs with white ‘civilian’ rags, they were shot in the back of their heads. So you can imagine what kind of lawlessness they perpetrated here,” Bucha mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk informed Reuters on Saturday.

The alleged atrocities have drawn worldwide outrage, with Western leaders calling for battle crimes investigations and recent sanctions on Russia.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych on Sunday stated reviews rising from cities within the Kyiv area revealed a “post-apocalyptic picture” of life beneath Russian occupation.

“This is a special appeal aimed at drawing the world’s attention to those war crimes, crimes against humanity, which were committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel,” Arestovych stated. “These are liberated cities, a picture from horror movies, a post-apocalyptic picture.”

“Victims of these war crimes have already been found, including raped women who they tried to burn, local government officials killed, children killed, elderly people killed, men killed, many of them with tied hands, traces of torture and shot in the back of the head. Robberies, attempts to take gold, valuables, carpets, washing machines. It, of course, will be taken into account by the Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies and international criminal courts.”

CNN has not been capable of independently affirm the small print across the males’s deaths. CNN has requested remark from the Russian protection ministry concerning allegations of the execution of civilians within the Kyiv area and different components of Ukraine.

The proof of obvious atrocities in Bucha got here as Human Rights Watch (HRW) introduced it had documented allegations of battle crimes within the occupied areas of the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv areas.

The rights group stated Sunday that the allegations embrace “a case of repeated rape; two cases of summary execution, one of six men, the other of one man; and other cases of unlawful violence and threats against civilians between February 27 and March 14, 2022.”

In Bucha, Russian forces “rounded up five men and summarily executed one of them” on March 4, HRW wrote. A witness informed the rights group that troopers pressured the boys to kneel on the street and pulled their shirts over their heads, earlier than taking pictures one of many males at the back of the top.

HRW additionally alleges that on February 27, six males had been rounded up within the village of Staryi Bykiv within the Chernihiv area and later executed.

In Malaya Rohan, a village within the Kharkiv area, a Russian soldier repeatedly raped a lady in a faculty the place she was sheltering together with her household on March 13, the sufferer informed HRW. “She said that he beat her and cut her face, neck, and hair with a knife,” HRW wrote. The lady fled to Kharkiv the next day, “where she was able to get medical treatment and other services.”

And within the village of Vorzel, 31 miles northwest of Kyiv, Russian troopers “threw a smoke grenade into a basement, then shot a woman and a 14-year-old child as they emerged from the basement, where they had been sheltering,” HRW stated.

“The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians,” Hugh Williamson, HRW’s Europe and Central Asia director stated within the assertion. “Rape, murder, and other violent acts against people in the Russian forces’ custody should be investigated as war crimes.”

CNN has not independently verified the small print of the HRW report, and has requested remark from the Russian protection ministry.

The accounts and photographs have hastened requires battle crimes investigations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Sunday that the State Department would assist doc any atrocities the Russian army dedicated towards Ukrainian civilians.

“You can’t help but see these images as a punch to the gut,” Blinken informed CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” Sunday.

“Since the aggression, we’ve come out and said that we believe that Russian forces have committed war crimes, and we’ve been working to document that, to provide the information we have to the relevant instructions and organizations that will put all of this together. And there needs to be accountability for it.”

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated in an announcement Sunday that “indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes.”

European Union Council President Charles Michel vowed additional sanctions on Russia, saying he was “shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region #BuchaMassacre,” in a put up on Twitter.