Bodies of six suspected migrants found on shores of Lesbos

The our bodies of six suspected migrants have been discovered on the shore of the Greek island of Lesbos, the coastguard has stated.

Authorities stated the stays of three males and three girls have been discovered early on Tuesday morning close to the island’s fundamental city of Mytilene.

“Four bodies were discovered” by a passer-by on the seashore of Ano Skala, the coastguard stated, whereas “two others were recovered from the water”.

Officials consider that the folks have been migrants who died whereas making an attempt to achieve the Greek island from the close by Turkish coast. None of the six victims had been carrying life jackets, they added.

There have been no indicators of a shipwreck and Greece stated it had not acquired any emergency calls a couple of boat in misery within the Aegean Sea.

A search and rescue operation was launched within the space with three patrol boats, a helicopter and close by ships to search for potential survivors and extra victims.

Thousands of individuals fleeing battle and poverty in Africa, the Middle East and Asia try to achieve the European Union via Greece.

Many make the brief however typically perilous journey in unseaworthy dinghies from the Turkish coast to close by Greek islands.