Bodies recovered after plane crash in Nepalese mountains

The Twin Otter, a rugged aircraft initially constructed by Canadian plane producer De Havilland, has been in service in Nepal for about 50 years, throughout which it has been concerned in about 21 accidents, in line with aviationnepal.com.

The aircraft, with its top-mounted wing and stuck touchdown gear, is prized for its sturdiness and its skill to take off and land on quick runways.

Production of the planes initially ended within the Eighties. Another Canadian firm, Viking Air, introduced the mannequin again into manufacturing in 2010.

