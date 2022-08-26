Body camera video shows police rescuing father, son from Boston Harbor

BOSTON – Police physique digicam video reveals a dramatic rescue within the Boston Harbor. A 76-year-old father and his son had been pulled out of the water close to Graves Light.

They had been lobstering Wednesday when their gear received caught of their propeller and the boat sank. One of them was clinging to a cooler when officers from the Boston Police Harbor Unit noticed them.

The males mentioned they had been weak when officers pulled them onto their boat. They mentioned as soon as the engine died, they drifted onto the rocks, inflicting the boat to tackle water.

EMS handled them for minor accidents. Their boat was recovered.