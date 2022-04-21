Body found after man drowns at Knysna Lagoon while wading in water | News24

A fisherman reported the drowning at Knysna Lagoon to the NSRI on Wednesday.

A person has drowned at Knysna Lagoon within the Western Cape after wading within the water with a buddy.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), a fisherman reported the drowning on Wednesday at round noon.

The NSRI crew launched a rescue boat, whereas NSRI rescue swimmers, emergency personnel from the Western Cape Department of Health, Knysna Fire and Rescue Services, SA National Parks rangers and the SA Police Service responded to the scene.

READ | 35-year-old man’s body found in veld outside Bloemfontein

“On arrival on the scene, a search commenced for an adult male, who was missing in the water. The missing man’s friend reported that they had waded in the water when his friend disappeared under the water,” stated NSRI Knysna deputy station commander Grant van Staden.

Rescue groups searched extensively, each on the water floor and with divers underwater.

Van Staden stated:

Police divers carried out a scuba dive search, and through their search, the physique of the person was situated and recovered from underwater. The man was sadly declared deceased. The physique of the person has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.