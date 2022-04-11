‘Body’ found in search for missing mom was not what it seemed, Indiana officials say

As authorities in northwest Indiana seek for a lacking 23-year-old mom, a grim discovery prompted an investigation on Sunday, April 10, from police and the coroner’s workplace.

But it turned out to be a false alarm, as officers found the “body” was not an actual individual, in response to media studies.

Police in Gary stated the investigation revealed the “body” present in a grassy space was truly a “life-sized silicone/rubber type female doll,” WFLD reported.

Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick described the discovery as a “lifelike mannequin,” a Chicago Tribune columnist reported.

The model was noticed not removed from where Ariana Taylor’s vehicle was found crashed right into a ravine on April 3, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. Taylor has been lacking for the reason that discovery of her car.

“The body was wrapped completely in a sheet and off the side of the road partially covered,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. advised the newspaper. “Because of the close proximity to the scene of the missing girl, everybody was overly cautious to preserve any potential forensic evidence such as hair or fibers or DNA on the sheet.”

Officers have looked for Taylor utilizing Ok-9 crews, helicopters, ATVs and divers, Gary police said. They have additionally contacted hospitals, however the mom has not turned up anyplace after greater than every week.

Taylor is 5 ft, 6 inches tall, and weighs 200 kilos. Police stated she “was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes.”

Her mom, Queena Taylor, went to the location Sunday the place the doll was discovered.

“I wanted to confirm and check and see who it is,” she advised WMAQ. “I still believe she’s alive, so that’s what I’m going with until further notice.”

Anyone with details about Ariana Taylor’s disappearance is requested to contact Gary police at 219-881-1209.

Gary is about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

