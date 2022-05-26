Body of 21-year-old American found in the Tiber in Rome

The physique of a 21-year-old American man was pulled from the Tiber River in Rome on Thursday. Police have confirmed an investigation has bene launched to find out the reason for loss of life.

Elijah Oliphant of Dallas, Texas, was reported lacking by his household on Tuesday after he left their resort close to Campo De Fiori shortly after midnight and by no means returned. They had arrived on vacation a day earlier.

The physique was present in a bit of the river close to the favored Trastevere neighborhood, which is known for its nightlife and well-frequented by overseas travellers and college students.

The household revealed an attraction on social media on Wednesday, together with posting footage of the smiling younger man after he had voted within the November 2020 US presidential election.

“Internal surveillance cameras caught him at he left the hotel,” they stated. “Then there was no more news of him. He has no cell phone or documents with him. He only speaks English. He may need help.”

On Thursday afternoon, Elijah’s father Gregg Oliphant revealed a brief message on Facebook confirming his son had been discovered.

“We are currently working through the process of getting him home,” he wrote. “Please pray for our family.”