Body of man found in stream near Mabopane Highway in Tshwane metro | News24

The physique of a 45-year-old man was discovered floating in a stream close to the Mabopane Highway within the Tshwane metro on Friday.

Tshwane Emergency Services water rescue technicians recovered the physique from the stream close to the Hebron off-ramp.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services division spokesperson, Thabo Charles Mabaso, mentioned when the water rescue technicians arrived, they launched a rubber duck boat into the stream and recovered the physique of the person.

“The deceased person had bruises to the face and looked as if he had been in the water for more than a day,” mentioned Mabaso.

The physique was handed over to the South African Police Service.

An inquest docket has been opened for furhter investigation.