Body of missing Free State teen found, stabbed, half naked | News24

The physique of a lacking teen has been present in Harrismith within the Free State.

On Sunday, police obtained a report of a physique discovered close to the Skomplaas part of Intabazwe in Harrismith.

In what police have described as a “horrific” discover, the physique was exhibiting indicators of decomposition when officers arrived on the scene. The teen appeared to have been stabbed, stated police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

“On arrival at the scene the body was decomposed and half naked with multiple stab wounds at the back,” stated Mophiring.

The physique was recognized as that of 16-year-old Luyanda Mvelase by his mom.

The teenager went lacking in Intabazwe on Wednesday.

A case of homicide is being investigated, added Mophiring.

Mophiring stated the homicide had, “… shocked the police, family, and community”.

“Any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) can contact Harrismith police on 058 624 1000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS app.”