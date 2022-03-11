Body parts in fridge: Court to receive psychiatric report after accused’s suicide attempts | News24

Murder suspect Flavio Hlabangwane (26) seems at Protea Magistrate’s Court to use for a psychiatric analysis.

A person who allegedly murdered his lover, minimize her physique into items and put them in a fridge has undergone a psychiatric analysis, and the report was anticipated to be handed over to the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Friday.

His girlfriend found the physique elements in his backroom in Protea Glen, Soweto. She then knowledgeable the police.

Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, who faces a cost of homicide, was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after making an attempt to finish his life twice following his arrest in November.

This was after his lawyer filed an software for an inquiry to be held into his psychological state following his second suicide try.

It was believed that the physique elements had been these of his cousin. Unconfirmed reviews said that Hlabangwane was courting the deceased regardless of them being associated.

