“Body Takes Up More Space In Flight”: BJP MLA’s Shocker On Killed Student

Naveen, 21, was outdoors a grocery retailer when he was killed in Russian shelling on a authorities constructing.

Bengaluru:

As the household of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowda, the scholar killed in Ukraine, await his physique to be flown again to Karnataka, a BJP MLA has stirred up an argument along with his remark that “a dead body takes up more space in a flight”.

Arvind Bellad, the BJP MLA representing the Hubli-Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, mentioned as an alternative of a coffin, practically eight to 10 folks may be accommodated on the aircraft.

He was responding to questions on the uncertainty over when Naveen’s physique can be introduced again to Haveri, his hometown.

“The government is putting in effort to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen. Ukraine is a war zone and everyone is aware of it. Efforts are being made and if possible, the body will be brought back,” Mr Bellad instructed reporters.

“While it is very challenging to bring back those who are alive, it has become even more difficult to bring back the dead because a dead body will consume more space on the flight. Instead, eight to 10 persons can be accommodated in place of a dead body, which would consume more space,” mentioned the BJP chief.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to try to deliver again Naveen’s physique.

Naveen’s father Shekharappa Gyanagowda had instructed NDTV on Wednesday that he was assured by the federal government his physique can be introduced residence “within two days”. He mentioned he had requested each PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to assist deliver his son’s physique residence.

Naveen, 21, who was learning medication on the Kharkiv National Medical University, was in a queue outdoors a grocery retailer when he was killed in Russian shelling on a authorities constructing.

He had been staying in a bunker with different college students and had stepped out to replenish on meals earlier than catching a prepare to the border on Tuesday, based on his roommate.