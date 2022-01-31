Boeing wins Qatar freighter deal of its 777X passenger jet

Boeing Co is ready to signal a launch order from Qatar Airways for a brand new freighter model of its 777X passenger jet on Monday, in a Washington ceremony coinciding with a go to by the Gulf state’s ruling emir, US officers stated.

Reuters reported final week that the US planemaker was in superior negotiations with the Gulf service for round 34 of the deliberate twin-engined freighters in a deal provisionally estimated to be price $14 billion at checklist costs.

The White House stated Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, representatives from the federal government of Qatar, Boeing, GE Aviation, and Qatar Airways will take part in a signing ceremony at 12:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT) within the White House advanced. Reuters reported the deliberate occasion earlier.

President Joe Biden won’t attend the occasion.

Qatar Airways has publicly stated it’s focused on shopping for as much as 50 new-generation freighters, with the upper determine anticipated to incorporate choices that might result in top-up purchases sooner or later.

It may additionally bridge to the brand new cargo model of the upgraded 777X with a handful of additional current-generation 777 freighters.

Boeing and Qatar Airways declined to remark.

The deal represents the primary order for a freighter model of the world’s largest twin-engined passenger airplane, whose entry to service has been pushed again by greater than three years to late 2023 or past.

It comes as Qatar Airways is locked in a bitter dispute with Boeing’s European rival Airbus over floor flaws on competing A350 passenger jets.

The airline had dropped a brand new freighter model of the A350 from its cargo fleet renewal plans, citing the rift over the issues to color and lightning safety.

For Boeing, the deal marks a respite from the continued affect of a security disaster over the 737 MAX and delays with the 777X passenger model and 787 Dreamliner manufacturing issues.

The quantity of further future income for Boeing from the deal would rely upon reductions and the way most of the freighters are transformed from earlier orders for 777X passenger variations. Airplanes usually promote for about half the checklist worth.

Qatar is the second-largest buyer for the world’s largest twin-engined jetliner with a complete of 60 of the 406-seat 777X passenger model on order.

Industry sources estimate that might fall by round a 3rd within the wake of design delays and a drop in near-term demand for long-haul passenger jets, suggesting the variety of new airframes ensuing from the freighter order might be nearer to fifteen.

