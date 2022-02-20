‘Bohot emotional moments hain ye’ – Shikhar Dhawan reunites with his son after 2 years

India’s veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan has reunited along with his son after two years. Dhawan had final seen his son Zoravar means again in August 2020.

Zoravar had moved to Australia in August 2020, and due to the Covid-19 protocols, Shikhar Dhawan was unable to fulfill his son. And now, after having lastly met his baby, Dhawan’s pleasure knew no bounds.

Dhawan took to Instagram and said that he feels very emotional after assembly his child. The 36-year-old additionally said that these are the moments that he’ll at all times keep in mind.

“Two long years since I met my son. Uske saath khelna, usko gale lagaana, baatein karna.. bohot emotional moments hain ye. These are the moments jo humesha yaad rahenge,” wrote Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram.

You can see the submit from Shikhar Dhawan beneath

Shikhar Dhawan was picked by the Punjab Kings franchise within the 2022 IPL mega public sale

Shikhar Dhawan was within the limelight within the 2022 IPL mega public sale. The left-handed batter was snaffled by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise for INR 8.25 Crores. Dhawan is among the biggest batters within the historical past of IPL cricket.

The left-handed batter is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL cricket and has amassed a staggering 5784 runs within the match at a median of 34.84 and a strike fee of above 125. Dhawan has additionally plundered 2 lots of and 44 fifties within the Indian T20 League as effectively.

Dhawan has additionally represented the Indian cricket group in 34 Tests, 149 ODIs, and 68 T20Is. While he has scored 2315 runs in Test match cricket, the veteran has amassed 6284 runs within the ODI format of the sport. In T20I cricket, Dhawan has aggregated 1759 runs with the willow. Dhawan was final seen in motion for the Indian cricket group within the third ODI towards the West Indies, the place he scored 10 runs off 26 deliveries.