BoJo’s one demand of ScoMo

Scott Morrison’s invitation to a leaders summit within the United Kingdom hinged on him buying $20k in carbon credit to offset his journey.

Senate estimates – a usually mundane affair – descended into laughter after officers revealed the acquisition was made on the request of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The purpose of that contract was the purchase of Australian carbon credit units at the request of the UK Government to offset the cost of the Prime Minister’s travel to the G7 in Cornwall,” deputy secretary Simon Duggan stated.

Labor’s senate chief Penny Wong requested if the request had been made to Mr Morrison straight whereas struggling to maintain a straight face.

“So basically the British government asked the Australian government to purchase carbon credits to offset their trip … and PM&C bought the carbon credits?” she stated.

Mr Duggan, who additionally seemed to be holding again his personal amusement over the road of questioning, stated the request had been made to all contributors.

“The UK government set the objective of running a carbon neutral G7 and they asked all participants to offset the carbon impact,” he replied.

“So, Prime Minister Johnson asked Mr. Morrison directly, ‘Please offset your travel’?” Senator Wong replied.

Senator Tim Ayres – who had requested officers to verify the report – stated he suspected that was the case and laughed it off.

“It’s like the worst kind of gesture politics really,” he joked.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham then interjected: “Well Senator Ayres it sounds like the same request was made … certainly of all other G7 attendees and possibly others.”

“Yeah, but other governments turned up with a serious set of propositions,” Senator Ayres laughed in response. “We turned up with $20,000 worth of carbon credits.”

Mr Johnson had declared the occasion can be a ‘green summit’ forward of the Cop26 local weather summit which was being held later within the yr in Glasgow.

But whereas promising carbon neutrality, Mr Johnson got here underneath fireplace for arriving in Cornwall va a jet airplane slightly than a practice from London.