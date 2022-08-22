Bok backline for Adelaide Test: Gelant in inside lane for No 14 jersey? | Sport

Warrick Gelant seems to be within the inside lane to put on the Springbok No 14 jersey in Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test in opposition to Australia in Adelaide.

With Cheslin Kolbe (fractured cheekbone), Kurt-Lee Arendse (suspended) and Jesse Kriel (concussion) all sidelined, the Boks have to select a brand new beginning proper wing for this weekend’s encounter on the Adelaide Oval.

Bulls teenager Canan Moodie was drafted into the 34-man Bok squad as wing cowl, but it surely seems as if Gelant is being thought-about for a beginning spot.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday Gelant’s skilled may see him crack the nod.

However, the report added that the Springbok coaches needed to make “creative” crew choices within the matches in opposition to Australia and Argentina, with an eye fixed on the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

This implies that there could possibly be a temptation to proceed with the backline mixture that completed the Test in opposition to the All Blacks at Ellis Park.

In this state of affairs, Lukhanyo Am – who moved from outdoors centre to interchange Kriel early within the recreation – would proceed at wing, whereas Damian Willemse and Damian de Allende would kind a new-look midfield, with Willie le Roux at fullback.

Moodie is the opposite possibility, however he’s but to play a Test.

Nienaber will title his beginning XV afterward Monday, with Saturday’s Test kicking off at 07:30 (SA time).

Springbok touring squad:

Props: Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Wasps), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)

Hookers: Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers)

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers), Duane Vermeulen (Ulster)

Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Herschel Jantjies ( Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers)

Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins)

Outside backs: Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Warrick Gelant (Racing 92)

Utility Backs: Damian Willemse (Stormers), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Frans Steyn (Cheetahs)