Bok coach: ‘500-day mark to the Rugby World Cup serves as a real reality check’ | Sport

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says they’re excited to get their title defence underway with 500 days to go to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Nienaber provides the Boks are able to profit from 2022 within the build-up to the event in France.

The Springboks have a bumper season forward with three Tests in opposition to Wales and the Rugby Championship on their schedule.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup has commenced as they put together for his or her title defence in France.

Tuesday marked 500 days to go to the beginning of subsequent 12 months’s Rugby World Cup, with the Bok mentor already excited.

South Africa will contest Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland and Spain, in addition to a yet-to-be-determined qualifying workforce.

Nienaber, who served as assistant coach within the triumphant 2019 Rugby World Cup marketing campaign in Japan, stated the milestone date sparked nice pleasure.

“We have been counting down days for a while now, but the 500-day mark to the Rugby World Cup serves as a real reality check from a preparation perspective,” stated Nienaber.

“We have a limited number of Test matches lined up before the international spectacle and we need to ensure that we make the most of each one of them and learn as many lessons as possible so that we can get the necessary structures and systems in place before we leave for France.”

The Springboks might be based in Toulon for many of the pool part of the competitors and Nienaber highlighted the importance of getting their buildings in place.

“Toulon is a beautiful city with world-class facilities but there is also enough for the players to enjoy when they have time off, which will be vital to create the mental balance needed in order for them to perform optimally,” stated Nienaber.

“Next year will be the first time we face Ireland in the Rugby World Cup, while we faced Scotland in England in 2015 and way back in 1999 when we were also in the same group as Spain, and we are looking forward to it as a group.”

The Springboks will get their 2022 season underway after they face Wales in three Tests from 2-16 July.

This might be adopted by the primary two rounds of the Rugby Championship from 2-13 August, when the Boks tackle the All Blacks in back-to-back dwelling Tests earlier than their tour to Australia and Argentina.

The first of their two alignment camps occurred in Durban earlier this month, with the second camp set to be in Cape Town from 1-5 May.

Nienaber and his teaching workforce have been working onerous behind the scenes to arrange for the worldwide season.

“It was wonderful to see the players buying into our processes at the first alignment camp a few weeks ago, and we are hoping to build on this at our next camp,” stated Nienaber.

“The international season is creeping closer, so the sooner we have the players and management on the same page in terms of our structures, the easier it will make things when we take the field at our first training camp before the July Tests.”

Springboks’ 2022 schedule:

2 July – first Test in opposition to Wales in Pretoria

9 July – second Test in opposition to Wales in Bloemfontein

16 July – third Test in opposition to Wales in Cape Town

6 August – Rugby Championship Test in opposition to New Zealand in Nelspruit

13 August – Rugby Championship Test in opposition to New Zealand in Johannesburg

27 August – Rugby Championship Test in opposition to Australia (venue TBC)

3 September – Rugby Championship Test in opposition to Australia (venue TBC)

17 September – Rugby Championship Test in opposition to Argentina in Buenos Aires

24 September – Rugby Championship Test in opposition to Argentina in Durban