Bok coach Nienaber won’t blame referee after Wallabies shocker: ‘We can only look at ourselves’ | Sport

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber wouldn’t blame New Zealand referee Paul Williams following his aspect’s disappointing 25-17 loss to Australia in Adelaide on Saturday.

The defeat, which got here after one of many worst performances by the Boks in current reminiscence, considerably dents their probabilities of profitable the 2022 Rugby Championship.

The Boks had been flat, error-prone, weak defensively and unable to capitalise on quite a few try-scoring alternatives.

As poor because the Boks had been on the day, they weren’t helped by the officiating.

Williams’ choice to yellow card Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk for brushing his fingers within the face of reverse quantity Nic White left South African followers livid, whereas one other controversial second got here when Marika Koroibete smashed Makazole Mapimpi into contact because the Bok wing was lunging in the direction of the strive line.

Replays urged that Koroibete had not used any arms in what might have been an unlawful deal with, however Williams was glad and play continued.

“We can only look at ourselves. We can’t control anything other than what we can control,” stated Nienaber when probed on the refereeing.

When requested particularly concerning the De Klerk yellow card, the coach once more saved his distance.

“I’m going to try stay clear of that. It is what it is,” stated Nienaber.

“The referee has made a decision and we’ve got to live by it.

“I believed they capitalised properly on it, and it is a powerful one once you lose a No 9, particularly on defence. Defensively, trying again, I believe we might have managed it higher.

“If it’s a yellow card, it’s a yellow card. I thought we could have handled it better.”

Nienaber additionally raised no points with the Koroibete deal with.

“It showed their desperation, not just from him, but there were a couple on their try line. A lot of credit has to go to the Wallabies in terms of how they defended,” he stated.

Siya Kolisi, too, wouldn’t touch upon Williams.

“We don’t comment on the referee’s decisions. That’s his job and we worry about what we can control,” stated the skipper.