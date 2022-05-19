Bok star Mapimpi signs new deal with Sharks until 2025 | Sport

Makazole Mapimpi has signed a brand new cope with the Sharks that can preserve him in Durban for the subsequent three years.

The Springbok winger will now stay on the franchise till 2025.

Mapimpi’s extension is the most recent in a string of recent signings and contract extensions introduced not too long ago by the Sharks.

On Monday, the franchise introduced that experienced flyhalf Lionel Cronje will return to Durban, whereas scrumhalf Grant Williams additionally prolonged his keep.

Over the weekend, new contracts were confirmed for prop Dian Bleuler, locks Emile van Heerden and Reniel Hugo, and fullback Anthony Volmink, whereas final week noticed the signing of Lions duo Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie.

Springboks Eben Etzebeth and Rohan Janse van Rensburg are additionally on their technique to Durban – from Toulon in France and Sale Sharks in England respectively.

The franchise additionally confirmed that Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am was again with the squad following a two-month stint enjoying in Japan.

The Sharks are third on the URC standings and can be seeking to safe a house quarter-final spot once they play Leinster on Friday evening in Ireland.