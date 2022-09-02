Bok subs Reinach, Fourie eager to make impact: ‘Can’t sleep at night’ | Sport

Springbok duo Cobus Reinach and Deon Fourie are hoping to make an impression off the bench towards the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.

Reinach, who has recovered from a hamstring harm, will present scrumhalf cowl for Jaden Hendrikse in his first Test of the yr.

Fourie, who made his Springbok debut as a alternative flanker within the second Test towards Wales in July, has been named as alternative hooker for Malcolm Marx.

Reinach, who final performed for the Springboks towards England in November final yr, mentioned he was raring to go.

“If you look at the way we train I don’t think anyone is coming in cold,” Reinach instructed the Springboks’ official website.

“We go full on at training, as we train the way we want to play. I have also been part of the squad from the beginning of the season, so even though I haven’t played in months I’m excited to get onto the park and play.

“It is very nice to be again, I’m so excited to get onto the sphere I can not sleep at evening.”

Fourie hasn’t played hooker in recent times but it’s not a position he’s unfamiliar with.

“In my 16 years as knowledgeable rugby participant I’ve performed extra at hooker than flanker, so I’m extra skilled at hooker,” said Fourie.

“Throwing within the lineouts is simply a small a part of the sport. There are many different areas to the sport too.

“That said, I’ve been training hard, and it has been going well, so I’m looking forward to this chance.”

Fourie believes being a utility participant counts in his favour.

“Some people may think it is negative to be a utility player, but I think it is great for the team if you have a player who can cover two or three positions.”

Teams: Australia 15 Reece Hodge, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Jed Holloway; 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rory Arnold; 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 James Slipper (captain) Substitutes: 16 David Porecki, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Jake Gordon, 23 Andrew Kellaway South Africa 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Warrick Gelant

Following Bok coach Jacques Nienaber’s feedback that he might see Fourie presumably fulfilling an identical position to skilled hooker Schalk Brits on the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Fourie admitted the prospect of going to France in 2023 was on his thoughts.

“There is excitement but pressure as well to keep my game up,” mentioned Fourie.

“When I came back to South Africa last year I didn’t think I’d be sitting here with a Springbok on my chest, so hopefully I can go out there, do my best.”

Reinach, in the meantime, mentioned he appeared ahead to having a run alongside gifted flyhalf Damian Willemse.

“Any player brings his own identity to a game, and Damian will do the same as he comes in for Handre (Pollard), so I’m excited to play alongside him. All I expect from him is good communication and I will give him what he wants,” mentioned Reinach.

Saturday’s Test in Sydney kicks off at 11:35 (SA time).