Boks not reading anything into Australia’s Pumas loss: ‘We got a proper hiding in 2018’ | Sport
The Rugby Championship is shaping as much as be a cracking
competitors this yr, and going into this weekend’s third spherical of fixtures,
all 4 sides have gained one and misplaced one.
The Springboks beat the All Blacks after which misplaced to their
‘outdated foe’ on consecutive weekends, whereas the Wallabies had the identical destiny
in opposition to Argentina on their South American travels.
South Africa now meet Australia this weekend, and whereas each
sides are coming off a defeat, the 48-17 hammering the Wallabies took in San
Juan was extra stunning than the Boks’ 35-23 defeat to the All Blacks in
Johannesburg.
Bok coach Jacques Nienaber, nevertheless, is not going to be studying
something into that consequence. He is aware of too properly how a visit to Argentina can go
awry, and on Monday, he pointed to 2018’s 32-19 loss to the Pumas in Mendoza.
“In 2018 we in all probability had one in every of our largest losses
in opposition to Argentina in Argentina,” he said.
“We understand how powerful it’s to go play there and get a
victory. We can relate to what occurred with Australia. We obtained a correct hiding
in 2018. They are a passionate group they usually could make it powerful for you. We
know precisely how Australia feels as a result of we now have been there earlier than.”
Springbok workforce
15 Damian Willemse, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche
Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn
Also counting in opposition to the Springboks heading into this
weekend is their dismal file in Australia. They haven’t gained a Test there
since 2013, whereas their win proportion hovers at under 15% since 1996.
“If you signify your nation, and I’m positive Australia
will say the identical, you signify your nation the identical whether or not it is in opposition to New
Zealand, Fiji, Australia or Namibia. You need to produce a efficiency that
your nation could be pleased with,” Nienaber mentioned when requested if the Boks merely
stand up for his or her video games in opposition to the All Blacks greater than they do in opposition to the
Wallabies.
“It’s not that we now have an eye fixed on New Zealand and that
we take a lesser stance in opposition to Australia. I simply suppose Australia is hard.
“I can not speak about 1996 and after that, all I do know is
that as a training group since we have been collectively since 2018, we now have performed
them 3 times in Australia and we have misplaced all three.
“Our group is 0% and it is a large problem for us. It
reveals the eagerness that Australia have once they play in entrance of their residence
crowd. It’s a large problem and we are going to put together as greatest we are able to to attempt get a
consequence.”
Kick-off on Saturday is at 07:30 (SA time).