Boks not reading anything into Australia’s Pumas loss: ‘We got a proper hiding in 2018’ | Sport

The Rugby Championship is shaping as much as be a cracking

competitors this yr, and going into this weekend’s third spherical of fixtures,

all 4 sides have gained one and misplaced one.

The Springboks beat the All Blacks after which misplaced to their

‘outdated foe’ on consecutive weekends, whereas the Wallabies had the identical destiny

in opposition to Argentina on their South American travels.

South Africa now meet Australia this weekend, and whereas each

sides are coming off a defeat, the 48-17 hammering the Wallabies took in San

Juan was extra stunning than the Boks’ 35-23 defeat to the All Blacks in

Johannesburg.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber, nevertheless, is not going to be studying

something into that consequence. He is aware of too properly how a visit to Argentina can go

awry, and on Monday, he pointed to 2018’s 32-19 loss to the Pumas in Mendoza.

“In 2018 we in all probability had one in every of our largest losses

in opposition to Argentina in Argentina,” he said.

“We understand how powerful it’s to go play there and get a

victory. We can relate to what occurred with Australia. We obtained a correct hiding

in 2018. They are a passionate group they usually could make it powerful for you. We

know precisely how Australia feels as a result of we now have been there earlier than.”

Springbok workforce 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

Also counting in opposition to the Springboks heading into this

weekend is their dismal file in Australia. They haven’t gained a Test there

since 2013, whereas their win proportion hovers at under 15% since 1996.

“If you signify your nation, and I’m positive Australia

will say the identical, you signify your nation the identical whether or not it is in opposition to New

Zealand, Fiji, Australia or Namibia. You need to produce a efficiency that

your nation could be pleased with,” Nienaber mentioned when requested if the Boks merely

stand up for his or her video games in opposition to the All Blacks greater than they do in opposition to the

Wallabies.

“It’s not that we now have an eye fixed on New Zealand and that

we take a lesser stance in opposition to Australia. I simply suppose Australia is hard.

“I can not speak about 1996 and after that, all I do know is

that as a training group since we have been collectively since 2018, we now have performed

them 3 times in Australia and we have misplaced all three.

“Our group is 0% and it is a large problem for us. It

reveals the eagerness that Australia have once they play in entrance of their residence

crowd. It’s a large problem and we are going to put together as greatest we are able to to attempt get a

consequence.”

Kick-off on Saturday is at 07:30 (SA time).