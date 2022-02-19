Bolshunov wins third Beijing Games gold

Alexander Bolshunov has sprinted to his third Olympic gold medal within the mass begin cross-country ski race that was rescheduled and shortened due to the climate.

The race was shortened from 50km and held an hour later than scheduled on Saturday afternoon due to robust wind and frigid temperatures.

The Russian was a part of a five-man breakaway within the remaining kilometre. He pushed forward on the ultimate climb into the stadium, taking the title in a single hour 11 minutes 32.7 seconds.

Compatriot Ivan Yakimushkin crossed the road 5.5 seconds behind for silver and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway took bronze, seven seconds off the prace.

Bolshunov additionally gained gold within the skiathlon and the relay on the Beijing Games. He took silver within the 15km traditional ski race and bronze within the group dash.

Australian Seve de Campo was 51st out of 59 finishers, crossing the road 9:29.8 behind Bolshunov.

Compatriot Phil Bellingham completed 53rd at 11:31.1.

World Cup chief Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo fell off the again of the lead group about half-hour into the race. He took his bib off and walked off the tracks with about 7.9 kilometers to go.

The temperature hovered about -18C and that, coupled with robust wind, prompted the occasion adjustments.

The International Ski Federation mentioned the choice was made “in regards to the athletes safety to reduce the time of exposure of athletes in extreme conditions.”

The brutal chilly has taken a toll on the athletes. Most wore tape on their faces to guard towards the wind and plenty of had frost crested round their mouths on the finish.