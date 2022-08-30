Bolsonaro launches personal attack on female journalist during election debate with rival Lula





“I think you go to sleep thinking about me. You have a crush on me,” Bolsonaro instructed Vera Magalhães after she requested him about Brazil’s Covid-19 vaccination charge. “You are a disgrace to journalism in Brazil,” he stated.

Magalhães later stated Bolsonaro’s perspective was “absolutely out of control, unnecessary, and… harmful to himself.” She stated she believed Bolsonaro “doesn’t like to be questioned by women.”

Bolsonaro’s insulting feedback to Magalhães got here after he confronted criticism for his attitudes in the direction of girls. The far-right chief defended his authorities’s help for legal guidelines in favor of girls and claimed “a large part of women in Brazil love me” as a result of he opposes legalizing medication.

Bolsonaro and former president Lula joined 4 different candidates in what was the primary televised debate forward of the October presidential election. The debate centered on a variety of points together with the financial system, local weather change, and the federal government’s dealing with of the Covid-19 pandemic, however was peppered with private assaults.

Bolsonaro was pressured onto the defensive over his dealing with of the financial system, the local weather disaster and the pandemic. The president claimed the Brazilian financial system was “booming,” regardless of report unemployment below his administration. Meanwhile, Lula, the preferred candidate in response to current opinion polls, denied accusations of corruption and defended his innocence. Lula was convicted of corruption in 2017 and surrendered to federal authorities in April 2018 to start serving a 12-year jail sentence. However, in 2021, the Supreme Court annulled the conviction, permitting him to run for president once more. “I was arrested so you could be elected president but then I was found not guilty. But I’m going to win now to see in one stroke what you want to hide so badly!” Lula stated in reference to Bolsonaro’s alleged efforts to hide info and weaken transparency since he took workplace. Senator Simone Tebet, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party and a member of the nation’s Covid-19 parliamentary fee, accused Bolsonaro of delaying Covid-19 vaccines and spreading faux information concerning the virus, a declare which the president denied. The three different candidates who took half within the debate had been Soraya Thronicke of the Brasil Union Party, former finance minister Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labour Party and political scientist and author Luis Felipe D’Avila from Novo social gathering. This can be Lula’s sixth run for the presidency with the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT). He served within the function from 2003 to 2011 and left workplace with an approval score of 90% after hundreds of thousands of Brazilians had been lifted out of poverty throughout his time in energy. However, his success didn’t final lengthy. After surviving throat most cancers in 2011, da Silva was convicted of corruption and cash laundering six years later, costs stemming from a wide-ranging investigation into the state-run oil firm Petrobras. The first spherical of Brazil’s presidential vote is scheduled for October 2 and officers have warned the extremely contested election may spark unrest. The nation’s Superior Electoral Court Minister Edson Fachin stated in June that there was a risk of unrest “more severe” than the January 6, 2021, riot on the US Capitol. Bolsonaro, who’s behind Lula in opinion polls, has repeatedly forged doubt on the nation’s electoral course of and criticized particularly using digital ballots — a system that has been in place in 2000. He has additionally known as for the army to carry out a parallel “public” depend of the votes. Fachin stated that election authorities wouldn’t settle for interference from the federal authorities or the Armed Forces, and added that the Organization of the American States (OAS) has agreed to be an observer within the Brazilian elections.

CNN’s Camilo Rocha and Marcia Reverdosa reported from Sao Paulo and Ivana Kottasova wrote from London.





