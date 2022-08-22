Bolsonaro tries to grab cell phone from heckler, video shows





As Bolsonaro took selfies along with his supporters close to the Planalto Palace, the President was questioned by Wilker Leao, a military corporal identified for filming his confrontations with the right-wing chief’s supporters and posting them to YouTube.

In the video, Leao may be heard asking Bolsonaro about his alliance with a gaggle of right-wing and heart events known as “Centrao,” which holds a lot of seats in Congress.

Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, launched their rival presidential campaigns on Tuesday forward of the October election.

Lula stays the primary alternative of 47% of Brazilian voters, based on a nationwide ballot from Datafolha Institute launched by Folha de S. Paulo newspaper on Thursday evening. But the hole is closing with Bolsonaro up three share factors for the reason that final ballot in late July.

According to the Globo video, Leao is seen being pushed by an obvious safety officer, and refusing to go away. He begins to insult the President, calling him a “coward” and a “punk.” “I come here every day, Bolsonaro. Let’s see if you have the guts to get out and talk to me,” Leao says. The President may be seen exiting his automobile saying that he needs to speak to Leao. He grabs the YouTuber’s collar. “Come here, come here to talk to me,” he says, reaching for Leao’s telephone. After the scuffle, Bolsonaro and Leao may be seen talking extra calmly. “You can talk to me all you want, you can talk all you want. There’s no problem. Why this aggressiveness?” Bolsonaro says. “Because when I talk to you, sir, calmly, when I went there, I was forbidden to go in there again to talk calmly with you, sir,” Leao replies. Bolsonaro’s press workplace and Wilker Leao didn’t reply to CNN’s request for remark.





